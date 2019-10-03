PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 42 1.20 54.15M -3.52 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 129,980,796.93% -47.7% -18.4% Cambrex Corporation 55,989,932.89% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.74 beta. Cambrex Corporation’s 2.35 beta is the reason why it is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cambrex Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2 respectively. PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $45.5, and a 33.90% upside potential. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s average price target is $57.5, while its potential downside is -3.49%. Based on the results given earlier, PTC Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cambrex Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.61% and 0%. Insiders held 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors Cambrex Corporation.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.