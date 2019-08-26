PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 40 9.83 N/A -3.52 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. PTC Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 8.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.61% and 2.8% respectively. About 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.