Ptc (PTC) Stock Declined While Westwood Management Upped Stake by $9.81 Million; Greylin Investment Mangement Increases Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 121,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 556,626 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 435,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 167,652 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 106,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 224,675 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71 million, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 12,102 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 4,000 shares to 66,970 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,452 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PTC Announces LiveWorx 2020 Call for Papers: Open Through September 19 – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “IDC MarketScape Recognizes PTC as a Global Industrial IoT Platform Leader – Financial Post” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Company accumulated 2,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 5,223 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 657,986 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Synovus Financial Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 272 shares. Oz Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 2.59M shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Polar Cap Llp accumulated 0.07% or 77,493 shares. Advisory Research reported 6,736 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 14,386 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 76,664 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability reported 783,463 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 602,537 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 49,827 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,115 shares to 227,317 shares, valued at $20.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 25,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 424,005 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.24% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3.30 million shares. Mariner Ltd Company invested in 62,716 shares. 12,746 are owned by Colony Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.78% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Washington Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 57,767 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Needham Mngmt Limited Liability has 15,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc has invested 0.46% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cap Rech Global Investors has invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel, a California-based fund reported 19,049 shares. Chicago Equity Prns has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Klingenstein Fields And Com Ltd Liability Corp reported 296,165 shares stake. Aviance Management Ltd reported 405 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Notable energy-focused PE firm in Houston launches new venture arm with former Schlumberger execs – Houston Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy And Financials: The Energy Sector Has Shrunk To Just 4.5% S&P 500 Market Cap Weight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.