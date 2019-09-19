Ptc (PTC) Stake Upped by Employees Retirement System Of Texas; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $2.67 Million; Stock Declined

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 143.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 22,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 38,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57 million, up from 15,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $104.53. About 807,236 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 169.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 81,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 129,453 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.62 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $67.16. About 282,272 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,951 are held by Veritable L P. Guggenheim Capital has 194,050 shares. Cookson Peirce And Company invested in 265,384 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc accumulated 348,815 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Street reported 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Navellier & invested in 50,592 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc reported 24,688 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 8,479 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Alps Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sumitomo Life Insur Com stated it has 0.27% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 1.77% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.12% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Assetmark accumulated 203 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.89M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 26,674 shares to 15,165 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 3,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,745 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability reported 16,041 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 83,530 shares. Stephens Investment Management Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.55% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 154,686 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. 3G Ptnrs Lp stated it has 0.67% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Macquarie Grp Inc invested in 173,826 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eam Invsts Lc has invested 0.59% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). First Manhattan Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 148,498 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc owns 135,781 shares. Tensile Mgmt holds 460,227 shares or 5.41% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Franklin Resources holds 0.11% or 2.31M shares. Prudential Financial reported 65,271 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 5,500 shares.