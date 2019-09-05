Ptc (PTC) Shares Declined While Hhr Asset Management Has Lifted Stake; Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) by $387,226 as Stock Price Declined

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 10,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 301,265 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, up from 290,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $67.07. About 552,013 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sm Energy Company (SM) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 22,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 864,292 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, down from 887,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sm Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.70% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 2.32M shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY: PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M CORING; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SAYS 1Q TOTAL PRODUCTION EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,247 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 30,622 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 2,600 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York holds 268,011 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 152 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation. Oz Management Limited Partnership invested in 1.43% or 2.59M shares. Thb Asset has invested 2.47% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Daiwa owns 4,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 2,013 shares. Thornburg Inv Mgmt Inc reported 34 shares stake. Praesidium Investment Mngmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.85M shares or 11.32% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com reported 0.7% stake. 16,041 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Lc. Comerica State Bank holds 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 69,840 shares. Glenmede Co Na stated it has 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 12,940 shares to 387,603 shares, valued at $61.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 63,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,542 shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $73,150 was made by Ottoson Javan D on Tuesday, May 7.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) by 26,330 shares to 749,531 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd by 33,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 755,316 shares, and has risen its stake in First Busey Corporation.

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.

