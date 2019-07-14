Ptc (PTC) Shareholder Vident Investment Advisory Cut Holding as Share Price Declined; As Eastman Chemical (EMN) Valuation Declined, Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Holding by $1.03 Million

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 9,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,864 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 150,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 693,160 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical (EMN) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 13,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,268 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, down from 102,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Eastman Chemical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 880,584 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 662,260 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $14.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 256,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $293.79 million for 9.14 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,298 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 4,385 shares. Argent Capital Lc accumulated 169,186 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser Corp reported 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 10.62M shares. Alps Advisors reported 10,261 shares stake. Letko Brosseau And Associates Inc reported 0.71% stake. Hexavest Inc has 350,921 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Ifrah Financial Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Jpmorgan Chase Communications reported 6.90M shares. Franklin Resources has 202,088 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 343 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 39,495 shares stake. Utd Advisers Limited Co has 16,115 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Eastman Acquires Marlotherm from Sasol NYSE:EMN – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Misses Q1 EPS by 11c – StreetInsider.com” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Itâ€™s Time to Invest in Value Stocks â€“ Atlanticâ€™s Alexander Roepers Expects Rotation Back to Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Lc reported 56,775 shares stake. Hanseatic Mgmt Services holds 1.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 10,865 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 19,640 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested in 53,184 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs accumulated 17,044 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 49,827 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.09% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). The Michigan-based Ls Invest Lc has invested 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 5,821 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 785,285 were reported by Palestra Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 151,001 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Oz LP accumulated 2.59M shares. Bamco New York reported 268,011 shares.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PTC Inc. (PTC) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DHI, PTCT, MRK – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) By 28%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71 million for 126.49 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.