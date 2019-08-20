Ptc (PTC) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Has Decreased Its Position by $5.26 Million; D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Has Decreased by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Declined

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 304,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, down from 361,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.89. About 1.54M shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $985.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 5.98 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND 4Q EPS $1.41, EST. $1.39; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low- to mid-$2 range; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 15c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 70,498 shares. Jennison Associate has 783,463 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 21,969 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. 2,744 are held by Coldstream Capital. Loomis Sayles Comm Limited Partnership owns 212,924 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 0.09% stake. Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks has 175,975 shares. Mai Capital holds 2,192 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited invested in 2,831 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.04% or 439,981 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 160,160 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Company owns 4,281 shares. Fort LP reported 0.28% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 7,853 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory has invested 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 195,106 shares to 406,803 shares, valued at $22.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 7,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96 million for 50.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 23,541 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 133,748 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 530,645 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment holds 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 53,652 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 787 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Nuwave Invest Limited Liability holds 0.5% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 24,801 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher accumulated 493,656 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 251,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.53M shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 37,899 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 55,905 are owned by Cibc World. Rowland And Commerce Investment Counsel Adv has 27,963 shares. 5.22M are owned by Renaissance Technologies Ltd.