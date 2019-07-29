Ptc (PTC) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Rose While Johnston Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 219,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 785,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.39 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.47. About 1.89 million shares traded or 65.90% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.34 million, down from 393,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $167.91. About 985,382 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. The insider Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. $875,129 worth of stock was sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,990 shares to 64,840 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 6.60M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paycom (PAYC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NelsonHall and Everest Group Name ADP a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VC Deals: Comcast, Mary Meeker Back Hippo Insurance – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ATTO or ADP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru Co Ltd Liability Com holds 125,973 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 3,350 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.31% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Van Strum Towne reported 59,467 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 20,705 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 470 shares. Factory Mutual holds 0.15% or 79,000 shares in its portfolio. 89,530 were reported by Washington Tru. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 2.85M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 325,863 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Strategic Services reported 4,352 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 44 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jag Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 13,587 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Albion Gp Ut reported 3,221 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 37.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PTC Inc (PTC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/25: (DBD) (NTGR) (MTH) Higher; (ALGN) (SAVE) (PTC) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Field Operations Matthew Lessner Cohen Sold $900,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96M for 53.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Robecosam Ag owns 300,000 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc reported 13,678 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Aperio Gru Limited Co reported 30,194 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 410,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 439,981 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Cleararc Capital Incorporated owns 2,738 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.14% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0% or 1,011 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 19,300 were reported by Quantitative Investment Management Limited Com. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Inc has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Granite Prtnrs Lc, California-based fund reported 45,948 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $233.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.