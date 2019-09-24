Ptc (PTC) Shareholder 40 North Management Upped Its Stake by $36.70 Million as Share Price Declined; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Ycg Cut Its Position by $302,673 as Share Value Rose

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 105,102 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08 million, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 1.07 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Management Conversation Implies Upside From Gene Therapy – RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PTC down 8% premarket after pricing offerings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard reported 554,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Comml Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.18% or 30,850 shares. State Street Corp reported 217,524 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc owns 4,185 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. American Century stated it has 837,799 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Lc holds 0.03% or 34,015 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.24% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 48,314 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 1,100 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Llc holds 0% or 40 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 30,597 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 5,345 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc invested in 0.14% or 107,957 shares. Prudential Inc owns 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 65,271 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Raymond James Fin Service has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 204,533 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 112,136 shares stake. Pitcairn owns 5,757 shares. The California-based Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cipher Lp has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.5% or 152,131 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co reported 7,444 shares. Fdx stated it has 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 117,174 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Kepos Lp holds 17,221 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pggm accumulated 0.26% or 712,773 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel reported 8,820 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 37,902 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 259,927 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 25.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.