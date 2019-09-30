Ptc (PTC) Shareholder 40 North Management Has Boosted Position by $36.70 Million; Bank Of Italy Lifted Its Holding in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) as Share Value Declined

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98 million, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 367,189 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 9.05 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.87 million, up from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 1.54 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL REPORTS NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO $700M; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE PROGRAM HAS A DURATION UP TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 12, 2019; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial to Launch $700 Mln Buyback Program; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch And Forbes Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Jane Street holds 0% or 14,285 shares. Shell Asset Co has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Coldstream owns 2,545 shares. Franklin Res invested in 0.11% or 2.31M shares. Pnc Grp Inc owns 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 3,973 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.28% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0% or 162 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Llc reported 0.09% stake. Mirae Asset Global Ltd has 2,888 shares. Endowment Management LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Brinker Capital has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 43,334 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 34 are owned by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Moreover, Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated has 1.22% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).