Ptc (PTC) Position Held by British Columbia Investment Management Corp; Acadian Asset Management Has Lowered Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Holding as Share Price Rose

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 50,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 238,276 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.96M, up from 188,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 1.23 million shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 18,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 336,344 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.18M, down from 354,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $653. About 192,621 shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD); 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 125,439 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles L P. Rhode Island-based Coastline has invested 0.14% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 70 were reported by Guardian Life Insurance Comm Of America. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 2 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 11,546 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited has 0.08% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 325 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,021 shares. Korea owns 3,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 102,648 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.03% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Schroder Grp has invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 131,967 shares to 137,047 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 168,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A).

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52M for 28.59 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 11,690 shares to 46,887 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 168,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,919 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Marsico Capital Mgmt has invested 0.25% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Sit Investment Associate accumulated 0.18% or 60,220 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Company stated it has 4,131 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Llc reported 171,109 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Corp holds 783,463 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0% or 22,388 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,596 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 232,489 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 892,827 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 410,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 508,661 shares. 18,155 were reported by Natixis Advisors Lp. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 84,001 shares.