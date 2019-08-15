Ptc (PTC) Position Has Increased by Marshall Wace Llp; Perkins Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $362,700 as Share Value Rose

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 145.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 386,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 652,577 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.16 million, up from 266,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 1.33M shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 17,710 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 25.67 million shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cryoport Inc by 25,750 shares to 173,650 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 175,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Htg Molecular Diagnostics In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,271 were reported by Lvw Lc. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 41,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Davis Selected Advisers holds 1.85M shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 115,805 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. 330,164 are owned by Gotham Asset Llc. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested in 249,865 shares or 2.5% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 8.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Conning holds 0.63% or 171,857 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Inc has 228,501 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Moreover, Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mu Invests holds 4% or 53,000 shares. Orca Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 6.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 20,776 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Blue Chip Prns Inc stated it has 3.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has 0.04% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 439,981 shares. Nordea Investment stated it has 3,728 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,192 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 19,300 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 10,600 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 15,181 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 3,000 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 76,664 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has 68,995 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.51% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Advisory Rech Inc holds 6,736 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

