Ptc (PTC) Holding Upped by Valinor Management Llc; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stock Price Rose, S&T Bank Upped Stake

S&T Bank increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 42.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 219,635 shares as the company's stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 736,738 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 517,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 380,955 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 340,204 shares as the company's stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.60M, up from 837,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $64.65. About 934,967 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 7,257 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Shannon River Fund Management Ltd Company accumulated 4.9% or 304,523 shares. Synovus Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 272 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 171,283 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp invested in 0.18% or 238,276 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Mai Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 2,192 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Limited Company has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 6,830 shares. 247,232 are owned by Artisan Prtn L P. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 16,371 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Company invested 0.51% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Northern Trust owns 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 145,978 shares.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "PTC Announces LiveWorx 2020 Call for Papers: Open Through September 19 – Business Wire" on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Field Operations Matthew Lessner Cohen Sold $900,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance" published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance" on July 19, 2019.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 61,900 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $67.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23M shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,330 shares to 51,955 shares, valued at $8.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 13,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,014 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).