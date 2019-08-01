Ptc (PTC) Holder Vident Investment Advisory Has Cut Holding as Share Value Declined; As Knowles (KN) Valuation Rose, Mcclain Value Management Upped Its Stake

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 1.53 million shares traded or 93.26% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 9,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 140,864 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 150,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 2.09M shares traded or 74.51% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mngmt reported 7,200 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.15% or 6,411 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 31,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 2,284 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Cornerstone Inc reported 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nicholas Invest Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 0.26% or 31,657 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Comm Limited accumulated 0% or 2,831 shares. 38,103 are held by Granahan Investment Mngmt Inc Ma. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inc has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 26,079 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Epoch Partners invested in 1.14% or 2.82 million shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Company has 0.07% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 19,640 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 8,006 shares.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 19,454 shares to 292,235 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 16,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96 million for 51.37 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

