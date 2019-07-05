Ptc (PTC) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Cut Holding by $5.26 Million; Knowles (KN) Stock Rose While Mcclain Value Management Increased Holding by $1.04 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 101,374 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 304,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, down from 361,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $92.79. About 209,762 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 7,159 shares to 62,059 shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71 million for 128.88 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 109,632 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 4,418 shares. Profund Ltd owns 11,046 shares. Aureus Asset Management holds 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 4,131 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 508,661 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc has 179,740 shares. Sterling Mgmt Llc has 220,030 shares. 31,657 are held by Nicholas Prtn L P. Advsrs Asset holds 0.02% or 12,251 shares in its portfolio. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 14,968 shares. Hanseatic Service reported 10,865 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt reported 8,225 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 11,150 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Campbell Newman Asset stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).