Ptc (PTC) Holder Marsico Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Patten & Patten Has Upped Apple Com (AAPL) Stake by $626,535; Stock Price Rose

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 4,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 76,204 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02 million, up from 71,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $67.13. About 646,173 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 314,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.76M, up from 311,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 31,059 shares to 41,101 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 73,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

