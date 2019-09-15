Ptc (PTC) Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Shareholder Stone Run Capital Trimmed Position by $345,000 as Shares Rose

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 41,625 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.58M, down from 43,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $264.04. About 324,189 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 8,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 292,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.24M, down from 301,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 741,053 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.80 million for 19.19 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10M for 61.62 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

