Ptc (PTC) Holder Broadview Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Take (TTWO) Market Value Rose While Force Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $507,600

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 14,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 76,794 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, down from 91,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 675,200 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 10,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.04. About 660,196 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10M for 59.26 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest IoT Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “IDC MarketScape Recognizes PTC as a Global Industrial IoT Platform Leader – Financial Post” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PTC Announces LiveWorx 2020 Call for Papers: Open Through September 19 – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics Q2 Translarna sales up 21% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “eSports Competitions are Becoming a Popular Phenomenon as Cash Prizes Grow – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts Boosts Gaming Lineup With Need for Speed Heat – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Media Providers Scramble to Capitalize on the eSport Phenomenon – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34 million for 26.82 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.