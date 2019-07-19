PTC Inc. (PTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) and iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) are two firms in the Technical & System Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Inc. 89 8.02 N/A -0.04 0.00 iCAD Inc. 5 4.58 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PTC Inc. and iCAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PTC Inc. and iCAD Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3% iCAD Inc. 0.00% -101.9% -34.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.23 beta indicates that PTC Inc. is 23.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, iCAD Inc. has a 1.36 beta which is 36.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PTC Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival iCAD Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. iCAD Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PTC Inc. and iCAD Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 iCAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PTC Inc.’s upside potential is 24.55% at a $110.2 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.6% of PTC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.9% of iCAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are PTC Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of iCAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Inc. 0.68% -11.14% -3.63% 2.42% 0.83% 5.03% iCAD Inc. 14.55% 25.31% 21.1% 124.91% 56.63% 65.95%

For the past year PTC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than iCAD Inc.

Summary

PTC Inc. beats iCAD Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. It also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to rapidly author and publish AR experiences; Vuforia, an AR technology platform to build applications that see and interact with things; Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Creo View solution to share 3D computer-aided design information, and support drawings and documents from a multitude of sources. Further, it provides Servigistics, a suite of software products that enable a systematic approach to service lifecycle management; and Servigistics Arbortext, an enterprise software suite which allows manufacturers to create, illustrate, manage, and publish technical and service parts information, as well as offers consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customerÂ’s network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the companyÂ’s digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.