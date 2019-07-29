PTC Inc. (PTC) Reaches $70.65 After 4.00% Down Move; Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund Has 1.56 Sentiment

Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 25 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 16 decreased and sold stakes in Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 8.22 million shares, up from 7.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 21 New Position: 4.

The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.69% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 276,370 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ REV $308.2M, EST. $302.9M; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEEDThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $8.13 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $67.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PTC worth $325.12 million less.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PTC Inc (PTC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Field Operations Matthew Lessner Cohen Sold $900,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97M for 53.52 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Southeast Asset Inc has invested 0.36% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Global Endowment Mngmt L P has invested 0.14% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Addison has invested 0.24% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Carmignac Gestion holds 1.85 million shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advisors invested 0.08% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 152 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 6,594 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Welch Forbes Limited Co owns 5,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.07% or 48,000 shares. Rbf Lc invested in 70,685 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Service, Colorado-based fund reported 1,225 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,790 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PTC Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Sunday, March 10. The stock of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, July 25. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of PTC in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Hold” rating. Wedbush downgraded the shares of PTC in report on Thursday, April 25 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 25 to “Sector Perform”.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.13 billion. It operates in two divisions, Software Products and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm computer-aided design products, including PTC Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and PTC Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 68,576 shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) has risen 4.89% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.46% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund for 445,667 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 726,068 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 430,309 shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

More notable recent AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund: An Exceptional National Muni Bond Fund – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “McConnell Air Force Base to receive first Boeing tanker Jan. 25 – Wichita Business Journal” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs – The Prices In The Sector Bounced From Their Bottoms – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Primer On CEF Classes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2017.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $113,560 activity.