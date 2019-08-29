PTC Inc. (PTC) and National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Comparing side by side

Since PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) and National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) are part of the Technical & System Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Inc. 86 6.06 N/A -0.21 0.00 National Instruments Corporation 43 4.03 N/A 1.12 37.19

Table 1 highlights PTC Inc. and National Instruments Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 2.4% National Instruments Corporation 0.00% 12.8% 9.4%

Volatility & Risk

PTC Inc. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. National Instruments Corporation’s 0.94 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PTC Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, National Instruments Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. National Instruments Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PTC Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PTC Inc. and National Instruments Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 National Instruments Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of PTC Inc. is $97.88, with potential upside of 50.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PTC Inc. and National Instruments Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.5% and 81.1%. 0.8% are PTC Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are National Instruments Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Inc. -26% -25.25% -22.92% -20.47% -25.82% -18.24% National Instruments Corporation -7.08% -2.27% -4.53% -3.29% -4.87% -7.98%

For the past year PTC Inc. was more bearish than National Instruments Corporation.

Summary

National Instruments Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors PTC Inc.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. It also provides Vuforia Studio tool for industrial enterprises to rapidly author and publish AR experiences; Vuforia, an AR technology platform to build applications that see and interact with things; Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations. In addition, it offers Windchill that provides product lifecycle management capabilities; ThingWorx Navigate for complete, contextual, up-to-date, and accurate product information; Integrity solution to manage system models, software configurations, test plans, and defects; and Creo View solution to share 3D computer-aided design information, and support drawings and documents from a multitude of sources. Further, it provides Servigistics, a suite of software products that enable a systematic approach to service lifecycle management; and Servigistics Arbortext, an enterprise software suite which allows manufacturers to create, illustrate, manage, and publish technical and service parts information, as well as offers consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through professionals, third-party resellers, and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.