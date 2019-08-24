Ptc Com (PTC) Shares Declined While Braun Stacey Associates Trimmed Stake by $2.87 Million; Jrm Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI)

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15M shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada to Sell Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Canada Govt for C$4.5 Billion; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (PTC) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 31,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 79,820 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, down from 111,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.04 million shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wellington Grp Llp owns 35.78 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Motco has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 864,676 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Of Vermont invested in 2,892 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.66M shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,045 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 0.03% or 16,499 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 14 shares. Victory Cap reported 0% stake. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.09% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 29,710 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 33,931 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oxbow Advsr Lc owns 282,607 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital holds 10,429 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd invested 0.74% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Advisory Network Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 48,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Amp Ltd stated it has 28,940 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 30,513 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 76,664 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Tensile Management Lc invested in 8.73% or 675,228 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 681 shares. Eam Limited Liability Corporation owns 85,198 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt accumulated 7,200 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Company has 0.2% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 70,685 shares. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 0.05% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 28,343 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 1.39% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,785 shares to 19,642 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp Com (NYSE:BSX) by 41,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,940 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (NYSE:AWK).