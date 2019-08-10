Ptc Com (PTC) Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Cut Stake by $2.87 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Cut Its Position by $1.13 Million

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 9,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 41,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 51,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (PTC) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 31,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 79,820 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, down from 111,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 944,666 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96M for 50.36 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,377 shares to 270,477 shares, valued at $27.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE).

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) By 28%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Inc. (PTC) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lagoda Invest Mngmt LP accumulated 94,513 shares or 11.08% of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc, a New York-based fund reported 179,740 shares. Hudock Limited Liability Com invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Shannon River Fund Ltd Liability accumulated 304,523 shares or 4.9% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 21,500 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 110,241 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 4,142 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 410,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Company has 0.11% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 63,973 are held by Merian Investors (Uk) Limited. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.39% or 16,450 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 5,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 42,724 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,109 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors accumulated 511,954 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W holds 59,759 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management accumulated 458,108 shares or 4.09% of the stock. Carlson Cap Management has invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Opus Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Windward Cap Comm Ca has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mgmt Va invested in 0.05% or 1,700 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,181 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd invested 4.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Liability owns 46,995 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. New England Rech Mngmt Inc owns 14,934 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 10.91 million shares. Stanley Cap Management reported 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Schaller Investment Inc has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,850 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 1.01M shares.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.