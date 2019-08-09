Ptc Com (PTC) Share Value Declined While Symphony Asset Management Lifted Holding; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Ntv Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $326,190

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (PTC) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 5,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 16,450 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 11,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 944,666 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 9.41 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Mark Zuckerberg expected to address Facebook employees about Cambridge Analytica scandal at 1pm ET on Friday; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL REVIEW PLATFORM, INVESTIGATE ALL APPS; 22/03/2018 – Divya Narendra, co-founder of Harvard Connection, does not think Facebook is responsible for Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of data; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 11/04/2018 – Live updates from Day 2 of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress The Facebook CEO is speaking during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Says People Can Pledge to Match Donations to Their Nonprofit Fundraiser; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ADD NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU TO ALLOW USERS TO CONTROL AND DELETE INFORMATION THEY HAVE SHARED AND ADS THEY SEE; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has disabled almost 1.3 billion fake accounts over the past six months, many of them bots “with the intent of spreading spam or conducting illicit activities such as scams.”; 13/05/2018 – Cook hasn’t been shy about his criticism of Facebook and the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 23/03/2018 – MUSK SAYS WILL DELETE SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGE

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 265,666 shares to 674,302 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 12.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tensile Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8.73% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co owns 2,441 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paradigm Capital Incorporated New York holds 40,000 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.09% or 8.38M shares. M&T Bankshares Corporation holds 4,295 shares. Jane Street Gru Llc owns 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 15,596 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 6,411 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Thornburg Investment Management owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Ma has invested 0.07% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 489,245 shares. Wellington Grp Llp accumulated 398,179 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 19,300 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 189,657 shares. Raymond James Fin Service has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 109,632 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.68 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.