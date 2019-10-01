Ptc Com (PTC) Position Has Upped by Pinebridge Investments Lp; Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Stake Maintained by Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 14,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, up from 11,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $65.41. About 1.25 million shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 28/03/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS BIOMARIN’S MARKETING APPLICATION FOR PEGVALIASE MAA; 24/05/2018 – FDA OKS BIOMARIN’S PALYNZIQ FOR GENETIC DISEASE PHENYLKETONURIA; 28/03/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – FDA PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR PEGVALIASE IS MAY 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M, EST. LOSS $118.3M; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (PKU), a Rare Genetic Disease; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (PTC) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 9,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 181,877 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.33 million, up from 171,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Ptc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $66.47. About 333,079 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold BMRN shares while 128 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 172.04 million shares or 22.86% less from 223.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 235 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 330,229 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 12,538 are held by Bb&T Corporation. Platinum Invest Ltd owns 13,820 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated invested in 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co reported 0.1% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Korea Invest has 26,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Polar Llp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Aristeia Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 41,298 shares. Jennison Lc holds 0.81% or 9.45 million shares. Bokf Na owns 0.07% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 31,588 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 556,616 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Ltd reported 3,815 shares. Rock Springs Management Limited Partnership accumulated 142,500 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $298.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,517 shares to 81,330 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 29,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,846 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (NYSE:PRU) by 21,579 shares to 2,141 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Plains Inc Com (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 58,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,236 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc Com New (NASDAQ:BPOP).