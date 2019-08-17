Ptc Com (PTC) Holder Symphony Asset Management Lifted Position by $495,420; Gentex (GNTX) Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Raised Its Stake by $515,220 as Valuation Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Gentex Corporation (GNTX) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 25,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 662,155 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, up from 636,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Gentex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 1.79 million shares traded or 5.22% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17,126 shares to 24,888 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 366,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Insurance Tx holds 58,164 shares. Prudential Financial Inc owns 108,265 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 30 shares. Principal Grp invested in 0.04% or 465,351 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Colony Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,933 shares in its portfolio. American Registered Advisor, a Texas-based fund reported 7,853 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 7 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 151,001 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 1,172 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Kbc Gp Nv holds 30,513 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 232,489 shares. 76,794 were reported by Broadview Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Twin Tree Management L P, a Texas-based fund reported 13,356 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mngmt reported 164,971 shares stake. Reinhart Prns accumulated 0.34% or 175,879 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 1.05M shares. 50,241 were accumulated by Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Hillsdale Invest Management reported 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc owns 577 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar has 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 79,372 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Boston Prns reported 3.72 million shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 68,208 shares. Jane Street Group Llc invested in 0% or 22,752 shares. Corp Va holds 2.72% or 478,988 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr accumulated 127,600 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 25,462 shares to 182,450 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 5,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,562 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).