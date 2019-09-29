Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (TLK) Stake Held by Thomas White International Ltd; Baskin Financial Services Continues to Hold Stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 7,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 536,487 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.67M, up from 528,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.51M shares traded or 63.44% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (TLK) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 34,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 208,183 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 173,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 137,541 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $567.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd Adr (RYKKY) by 50,310 shares to 4,246 shares, valued at $153,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 462,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,041 shares, and cut its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

