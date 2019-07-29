Psychemedics (PMD) to pay $0.18 on Aug 16, 2019; MGX MINERALS ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (MGXMF) Shorts Up By 7300%

Psychemedics Corp (NASDAQ:PMD) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:PMD) shareholders before Aug 5, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Psychemedics Corp’s current price of $8.66 translates into 2.08% yield. Psychemedics Corp’s dividend has Aug 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 13,965 shares traded. Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) has declined 48.27% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Psychemedics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMD); 07/03/2018 Psychemedics 4Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Psychemedics Corporation Announces New Vice President, Sales and Marketing; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys 1% Position in Psychemedics; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics Announces 1Q Record Revenues and Dividend Increase of 20%; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics 1Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation; 24/04/2018 – PSYCHEMEDICS CORP PMD.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR

MGX MINERALS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MGXMF) had an increase of 7300% in short interest. MGXMF’s SI was 7,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7300% from 100 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.0011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1718. About 150,013 shares traded or 70.55% up from the average. MGX Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGXMF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MGX Minerals Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $23.89 million. The firm explores for lithium, magnesium, and silicon deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship property is the Driftwood Creek magnesium deposit located in the Driftwood mining district of SE British Columbia.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $47.78 million. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It has a 13.53 P/E ratio. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine.