Psychemedics (PMD) Reaches $8.43 1 Year Low; Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ITRI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. See Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. 64.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Baird

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock of Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.01 target or 5.00% below today’s $8.43 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $46.49 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $8.01 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.32M less. The stock decreased 6.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 29,016 shares traded or 43.89% up from the average. Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) has declined 56.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PMD News: 24/04/2018 – PSYCHEMEDICS CORP PMD.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Psychemedics Corporation Announces New Vice President, Sales and Marketing; 07/03/2018 Psychemedics 4Q EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics 1Q EPS 23c; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys 1% Position in Psychemedics; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics Announces 1Q Record Revenues and Dividend Increase of 20%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Psychemedics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMD)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Psychemedics Corporation shares while 19 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.04 million shares or 2.96% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Cap Mgmt reported 56,179 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 35,847 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) for 701 shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 30,179 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) or 4,716 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Ajo L P holds 0% or 36,645 shares in its portfolio. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited holds 0.02% or 25,382 shares. North Star Investment has 0.14% invested in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) for 84,948 shares. 15,426 are owned by Connors Investor. Wells Fargo & Mn has 9,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Investment has 0% invested in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Moors And Cabot reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Psychemedics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PMD) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Psychemedics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PMD) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Psychemedics Announces Second Quarter Results and Declares 92nd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company has market cap of $46.49 million. The Company’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. It has a 13.17 P/E ratio. The firm offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14,941 activity. KUBACKI RAYMOND C JR also bought $9,990 worth of Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) on Friday, June 14. $4,951 worth of Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) was bought by Doucot Charles M on Wednesday, June 5.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $33.89 million activity. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 62,058 shares worth $3.08M.

The stock increased 1.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.13. About 59,940 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Itron (ITRI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Itron (ITRI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Itron Inc (ITRI) President and CEO Philip Mezey Sold $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Itron (ITRI) Announces Tom Deitrich President & CEO, Effective August 6th – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Share Price Has Gained 68% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.48 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It has a 56.07 P/E ratio. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Itron, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 205,609 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd owns 225,477 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Domini Impact accumulated 6,078 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 633,128 shares. Cwh has invested 0.15% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 131,025 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 57,400 shares. Smith Graham & Ltd Partnership holds 119,337 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). The Kansas-based Paragon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 109,950 shares stake. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 33,251 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 7,666 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).