Psychemedics (PMD) Reaches $7.31 52 Week Low; Exact Sciences (EXAS)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

The stock of Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.94 target or 5.00% below today’s $7.31 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $40.33M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $6.94 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.02 million less. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.31. About 1,475 shares traded. Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) has declined 56.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Psychemedics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMD); 24/04/2018 – PSYCHEMEDICS CORP PMD.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Psychemedics Corporation Announces New Vice President, Sales and Marketing; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics Announces 1Q Record Revenues and Dividend Increase of 20%; 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics 1Q EPS 23c; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys 1% Position in Psychemedics; 07/03/2018 Psychemedics 4Q EPS 42c

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 172 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 133 sold and reduced their positions in Exact Sciences Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 126.90 million shares, up from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Exact Sciences Corp in top ten positions decreased from 9 to 7 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 103 Increased: 99 New Position: 73.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYL, EXAS, GHDX, SNY, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Stock Snapped Right Back Into Place – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 118,504 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 5.66% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation for 1.84 million shares. Green Valley Investors Llc owns 1.04 million shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. has 4.53% invested in the company for 52,900 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Biondo Investment Advisors Llc has invested 4.27% in the stock. Atika Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 158,000 shares.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.10 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14,941 activity. KUBACKI RAYMOND C JR bought 1,000 shares worth $9,990. 500 shares valued at $4,951 were bought by Doucot Charles M on Wednesday, June 5.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.33 million. The Company’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. It has a 11.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.