Psychemedics Corporation (PMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) and NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics Corporation 8 0.00 4.67M 0.71 12.62 NeoGenomics Inc. 24 3.78 100.33M 0.07 369.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. NeoGenomics Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Psychemedics Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Psychemedics Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than NeoGenomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Psychemedics Corporation and NeoGenomics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics Corporation 58,084,577.11% 19.1% 13.8% NeoGenomics Inc. 424,767,146.49% 2.1% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Psychemedics Corporation is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.68. Competitively, NeoGenomics Inc.’s beta is 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Psychemedics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, NeoGenomics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Psychemedics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeoGenomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Psychemedics Corporation and NeoGenomics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively NeoGenomics Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 41.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Psychemedics Corporation and NeoGenomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.3% and 77.1% respectively. Psychemedics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of NeoGenomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23% NeoGenomics Inc. 3.88% 8.5% 13.35% 47.16% 76.72% 93.26%

For the past year Psychemedics Corporation had bearish trend while NeoGenomics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NeoGenomics Inc. beats Psychemedics Corporation on 10 of the 14 factors.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.