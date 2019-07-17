Psychemedics Corporation (PMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Since Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics Corporation 14 1.22 N/A 0.71 14.62 Heska Corporation 84 4.97 N/A 0.55 145.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Psychemedics Corporation and Heska Corporation. Heska Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Psychemedics Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Psychemedics Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Psychemedics Corporation and Heska Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 21.4% 15.2% Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.72 shows that Psychemedics Corporation is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Heska Corporation’s 0.74 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Psychemedics Corporation is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Heska Corporation is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Psychemedics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Heska Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Psychemedics Corporation and Heska Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Heska Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Heska Corporation is $96.67, which is potential 21.48% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.9% of Psychemedics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 89.2% of Heska Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Psychemedics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Heska Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Psychemedics Corporation -0.1% -27.65% -44.47% -42.9% -48.27% -34.22% Heska Corporation -1.96% 5.47% -18.87% -22.3% -15.26% -7.06%

For the past year Psychemedics Corporation was more bearish than Heska Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Heska Corporation beats Psychemedics Corporation.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.