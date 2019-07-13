Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Psychemedics Corporation has 56.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 60.23% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Psychemedics Corporation has 4.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.27% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Psychemedics Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 21.40% 15.20% Industry Average 35.31% 30.21% 7.62%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Psychemedics Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics Corporation N/A 14 14.62 Industry Average 84.26M 238.62M 63.25

Psychemedics Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Psychemedics Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.46 2.75 2.83

As a group, Medical Laboratories & Research companies have a potential upside of 50.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Psychemedics Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Psychemedics Corporation -0.1% -27.65% -44.47% -42.9% -48.27% -34.22% Industry Average 7.85% 6.85% 27.29% 31.08% 49.46% 38.81%

For the past year Psychemedics Corporation had bearish trend while Psychemedics Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Psychemedics Corporation are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Psychemedics Corporation’s peers have 3.99 and 3.77 for Current and Quick Ratio. Psychemedics Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Psychemedics Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.72 shows that Psychemedics Corporation is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Psychemedics Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.42 which is 41.84% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Psychemedics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Psychemedics Corporation’s peers beat Psychemedics Corporation.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.