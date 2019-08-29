Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Psychemedics Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Psychemedics Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Psychemedics Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 19.10% 13.80% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Psychemedics Corporation and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics Corporation N/A 12 12.62 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Psychemedics Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Psychemedics Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.57 2.52 2.77

The potential upside of the peers is 46.78%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Psychemedics Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Psychemedics Corporation had bearish trend while Psychemedics Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Psychemedics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Psychemedics Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 4.48 and has 4.24 Quick Ratio. Psychemedics Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Psychemedics Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Psychemedics Corporation is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.68. Competitively, Psychemedics Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.31 which is 30.81% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Psychemedics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Psychemedics Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.