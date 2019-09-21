Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Contrasting side by side

Since Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics Corporation 11 1.30 N/A 0.71 12.62 Celcuity Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Psychemedics Corporation and Celcuity Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 13.8% Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Psychemedics Corporation are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Celcuity Inc.’s Current Ratio is 26.9 and its Quick Ratio is 26.9. Celcuity Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Psychemedics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.3% of Psychemedics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 22.2% of Celcuity Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.4% of Psychemedics Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Celcuity Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23% Celcuity Inc. 3.93% 0.04% 6.16% 2.75% -5.68% -5.13%

For the past year Psychemedics Corporation was more bearish than Celcuity Inc.

Summary

Psychemedics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Celcuity Inc.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.