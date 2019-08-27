Psagot Investment House LTD Upped Its General Mls (GIS) Stake by $1.60 Million; As Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $104.33 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 828,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 279,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.46M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $100.22. About 2.21 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 261.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 31,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 43,380 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 5.75 million shares traded or 40.21% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,618 were accumulated by Voloridge Investment Management Ltd. Advisory Alpha Llc invested in 1,111 shares. The California-based West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.98% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tdam Usa invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Howard Cap reported 20,200 shares. Gradient Investments Lc holds 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 1,220 shares. Alps owns 0.3% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 807,573 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 110,514 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.68% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cetera Advisor Network Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 43,053 shares. 909 are held by Reilly Financial. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 7,804 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advisors Ltd invested in 0.05% or 4,122 shares.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares France (EWQ) by 203,737 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $66.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 52,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,432 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (V Us) (NYSE:V).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 6.07M shares to 7.79 million shares, valued at $183.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

