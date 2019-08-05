Psagot Investment House LTD Trimmed Stake in Biogen Ide(Biib (BIIB) as Market Value Rose; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut Stake in Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo Ad (SBS) by $16.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Biogen Ide(Biib (BIIB) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,355 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 7,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Ide(Biib for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 1.11 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo Ad (SBS) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.50M, down from 6.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Cia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo Ad for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 1.86M shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Technologies De (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 95,040 shares to 97,940 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) by 61,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $173.86M for 14.30 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 3,750 shares. Hendershot Invests holds 1.46% or 17,967 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 47,516 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has 1.18% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Acg Wealth has invested 0.41% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Dnb Asset As accumulated 137,020 shares. Hanson Doremus Management has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur Co has invested 0.21% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Forbes J M Llp reported 3,009 shares stake. Btim invested in 0.02% or 6,014 shares. Jefferies Financial Grp invested in 0.1% or 4,114 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.68 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

