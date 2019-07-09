Psagot Investment House LTD Trimmed Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Rose; As Icu Med (ICUI) Shares Declined, Holder Partner Investment Management LP Lifted Its Position

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 316 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 2,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $35.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1987.48. About 3.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 139.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,499 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 2,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $246.76. About 69,089 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc by 3,202 shares to 8,144 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 23,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,538 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $363,285 activity.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 733 shares to 2,780 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Le(Iei (IEI) by 14,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KBA).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.10 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.