Psagot Investment House LTD Trimmed Its Costco(Cost) (COST) Stake by $301,774; Stock Value Rose; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) as Stock Price Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Costco(Cost) (COST) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 1,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,674 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 10,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Costco(Cost) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $280.2. About 988,580 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 17,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $195.26. About 193,425 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 394 were accumulated by Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 492 are owned by Mckinley Capital Mgmt Lc Delaware. First Interstate Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Navellier & Assocs has invested 0.8% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.11% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Us Natl Bank De has 2,560 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc has 1,430 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Art Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,490 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 33,400 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc stated it has 0.09% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 15,882 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,955 shares.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EPAM Named An Acquia Global Select Partner, Joining Elite Group Of Partners – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: Randal Kirk Buys Intrexon At Much Higher Prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99M for 50.32 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys(Csco) (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 248,736 shares to 429,605 shares, valued at $23.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil(Xom (NYSE:XOM) by 7,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,120 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,650 are held by Pinnacle Fincl Prtn. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has invested 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fruth Invest Mgmt reported 0.6% stake. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.33% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6.07 million shares. Ssi Inv Management Inc reported 0.03% stake. Convergence Prns Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,454 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Schroder Mngmt Gru invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moors And Cabot has 9,542 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Mgmt Inc owns 18,538 shares. King Wealth reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 34,724 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,270 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 15,088 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.69 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Europe Vows to Take on SpaceX in Reusable Rocketry – Nasdaq” on July 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Costco Comps Climb, Walgreens Raises Dividend – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for PPG Industries’ (PPG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Millionaires Live in America 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank restructuring to cost up to $5.6 billion – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.