Psagot Investment House LTD Trimmed Costco(Cost) (COST) Stake By $301,774; Sir Capital Management LP Has Raised By $7.46 Million Its Encana (ECA) Position

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 25.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 1.07 million shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock declined 31.69%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 5.18 million shares with $37.50M value, up from 4.11 million last quarter. Encana Corp now has $5.69B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 24.92M shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Costco(Cost) (COST) stake by 11.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 1,247 shares as Costco(Cost) (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 9,674 shares with $2.34M value, down from 10,921 last quarter. Costco(Cost) now has $120.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk

Among 6 analysts covering Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Encana Corp has $11 highest and $400 lowest target. $8.29’s average target is 96.45% above currents $4.22 stock price. Encana Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by GMP Securities. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ECA in report on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $9 target.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -4.71% below currents $274.1 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 8. Raymond James maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 8. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $250 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,426 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research invested in 0.11% or 1,400 shares. Calamos Advisors Llc accumulated 170,125 shares. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.09% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sageworth holds 0% or 13 shares. 1,730 were accumulated by Rockland Trust Company. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 588,493 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 8,153 shares. Blume Capital Management reported 1.25% stake. Destination Wealth Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 126,421 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,170 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 1.67% or 28,101 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & invested in 737,521 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv has 1.93 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased S&P Global Inc stake by 4,969 shares to 12,520 valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 6,504 shares and now owns 7,434 shares. Aquantia Corp was raised too.