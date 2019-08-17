Psagot Investment House LTD Stake in General Mo(Gm) (GM) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; As Hudson Global (HSON) Share Value Declined, Holder Schneider Capital Management Has Trimmed by $516,453 Its Holding

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in General Mo(Gm) (GM) by 115.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 70,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 132,015 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 61,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in General Mo(Gm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 6.90 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 26/04/2018 – General Motors: North America on Track to Sustain 10% Full-Yr Margin; 27/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LIKELY TO BACK FREEZING FUEL ECONOMY STANDARDS FROM 2020 THROUGH 2026; 18/04/2018 – GM Announces $16.5B Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – GM SAID TO BAN BUSINESS TRIPS TO SOUTH KOREA: NIKKEI; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants More Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles – CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA BOARD DELAYS DECISION ON FILING FOR COURT RECEIVERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea and union reach tentative wage deal; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – The Carlson Law Firm Assisting Recall Victims Of Old GM’s Negligence

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (HSON) by 63.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 516,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 299,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 815,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hudson Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.76M market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 28,014 shares traded or 840.38% up from the average. Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) has declined 40.83% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSON News: 11/04/2018 – TMP Worldwide Receives 18 Awards at the 2018 Internet Advertising Competition; 20/03/2018 Hudson Global Announces Results of Shareholder Vote on Strategic Divestitures; 02/05/2018 – Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast; 15/05/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS RPO OPERATIONS BEFORE CORPORATE COSTS TO DELIVER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $5.0 MLN TO $6.0 MLN IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global: Eberwein Will Succeed Stephen Nolan Effective April 1; 20/03/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – BOTH PROPOSALS VOTED WERE APPROVED BY STOCKHOLDERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSON); 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL NAMES JEFF EBERWEIN CEO; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q EPS 33c; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global Announces Closing of Strategic Divestitures and Names Jeff Eberwein Chief Executive Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 366,294 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $20.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.