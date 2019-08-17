Psagot Investment House LTD Raised Oracle(Orcl) (ORCL) Holding by $1.05 Million; Stock Rose; Ledyard National Bank Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 10,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 90,232 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 79,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Oracle(Orcl) (ORCL) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 19,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 194,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44M, up from 174,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Oracle(Orcl) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.25 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance stated it has 0.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Co owns 37,168 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 67,328 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.98% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 111,100 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested in 1.3% or 98,417 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Communication Ma has 0.49% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt reported 0.21% stake. Bloombergsen owns 1.45 million shares or 5.15% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Comml Bank Department holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 24,966 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 206,507 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 15,261 shares. First Finance Natl Bank holds 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 69,150 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 1.92M shares or 0.85% of the stock. Leuthold Gru Lc has invested 0.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ami Inv Mngmt reported 37,194 shares.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos(Low) (NYSE:LOW) by 3,671 shares to 17,023 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 5,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,071 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares(Tip Us) (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 193,418 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Bank & Company Of Newtown reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Yhb has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Haverford reported 717,188 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma accumulated 10.00M shares. Sei Invs Communication invested in 0.23% or 1.16 million shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.84% or 12,089 shares. 136,385 were accumulated by Jacobs Ca. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 0.23% or 18,509 shares. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) reported 1% stake. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd owns 5,710 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation has 70,315 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De has 0.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 345,071 shares.