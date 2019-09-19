Psagot Investment House LTD Raised Its Position in Cvs (Cvs) (CVS) as Shares Declined; Columbia Asset Management Has Boosted Its C V S Del (CVS) Stake by $315,198

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 29.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 5,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 25,923 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 20,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 4.49M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Corp (Cvs) (CVS) by 630.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 549,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 636,267 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.67 million, up from 87,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Corp (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 4.49 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell(Hon) (NYSE:HON) by 3,070 shares to 109,565 shares, valued at $19.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos(Low) (NYSE:LOW) by 8,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard(Vcsh) (VCSH).

