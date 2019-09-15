Psagot Investment House LTD Raised Its Lockheed(Lmt) (LMT) Stake by $2.09 Million; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Upped Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Stake by $1.15 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 5,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 19,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 14,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62 million shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/04/2018 – Computer engineers now make up a quarter of Goldman Sachs’ workforce; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SPOKESMAN PROVIDES DETAILS; 19/04/2018 – Goldman says jitters about U.S. yield inversion “overblown”; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Loses its `Queen of Commodities’ Marking End of an Era; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 09/03/2018 – The Goldman Sachs era in Trump’s White House is fading away; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN DISCLOSES BOB BOROUJERDI’S DEPARTURE IN MEMO TO STAFF

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed(Lmt) (LMT) by 493.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 6,909 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 1,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed(Lmt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $384.86. About 868,399 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin wins nearly $4 billion of U.S. defense contracts -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – CO TO DEVELOP & PRODUCE UNARMED RE-ENTRY VEHICLES FOR INTEGRATION INTO TARGET MISSILES THROUGH 2022; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantum Cap Management has 2,342 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 9,094 shares. Moreover, Cls Invests Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Shapiro Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department has 0.12% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Yhb Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 16,510 shares. Connable Office accumulated 0.45% or 11,849 shares. Cipher Capital Lp stated it has 49,180 shares. Athena Capital Advsr Ltd stated it has 5,108 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Llc accumulated 1,258 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 2,517 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants invested in 0.25% or 11,983 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Inc has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 299,109 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 788,867 shares to 39,031 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manchester Utd Plc New Ord Cl (NYSE:MANU) by 41,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,777 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 85,000 shares or 4.02% of all its holdings. Pitcairn accumulated 0.07% or 2,009 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 964 shares. Paragon Capital Management accumulated 0.23% or 1,098 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 315,685 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 12,300 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank Corp invested in 7,771 shares. Sunbelt Securities has 2,252 shares. Moreover, Cetera has 0.35% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 3,703 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tompkins Financial stated it has 1,287 shares. Adirondack Com stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Kames Public Limited Company has invested 2.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 0.23% stake.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.