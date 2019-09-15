Psagot Investment House LTD Raised By $4.58 Million Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position; Nvidia Has 1.3 Sentiment

Nvidia Corp (NVDA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 467 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 360 reduced and sold their positions in Nvidia Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 376.89 million shares, down from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nvidia Corp in top ten positions decreased from 19 to 18 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 74 Reduced: 286 Increased: 360 New Position: 107.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 1610.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 16,361 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 17,377 shares with $4.88M value, up from 1,016 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $25.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 609,402 shares traded or 21.80% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FLEETCOR Announces European Fuel Card Head to Lead North America Fuel Card Business – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Factset(Fds) (NYSE:FDS) stake by 1,580 shares to 16,325 valued at $4.68M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 11,587 shares and now owns 125,202 shares. Cognizant(Ctsh) (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. FleetCor Technologies has $34000 highest and $24000 lowest target. $295.60’s average target is 1.19% above currents $292.12 stock price. FleetCor Technologies had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FLT in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $280 target. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FLT in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $111.50 billion. It operates in two divisions, GPU and Tegra Processor. It has a 41.02 P/E ratio. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud visual computing users.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $753.77 million for 36.98 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.