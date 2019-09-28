Psagot Investment House LTD Raised By $14.18 Million Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Boosted Analog Devices (ADI) Stake By $616,896

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 503.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 5,508 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 6,602 shares with $745,000 value, up from 1,094 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $41.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.22M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 39666.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd acquired 644,573 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 646,198 shares with $14.70M value, up from 1,625 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $16.41B valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 13.96M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 5,040 shares to 166,547 valued at $14.01M in 2019Q2.

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -0.64% below currents $111.04 stock price. Analog Devices had 8 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Assessing Halliburton’s Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston energy-related cos. name new CFOs – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Ishares Chi(Fxi (FXI) stake by 15,197 shares to 444,896 valued at $19.03 million in 2019Q2.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity. 8,000 shares valued at $154,800 were bought by Albrecht William E on Thursday, September 12.