Psagot Investment House LTD Position in Visa (V Us) (V) Has Trimmed by $15.75 Million; Trupanion (TRUP) Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $958,720 as Stock Value Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V Us) (V) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 100,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,726 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.82 million, down from 272,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc (V Us) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $180.9. About 6.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,053 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, up from 382,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 114,755 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 34.00 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (Acwi) (ACWI) by 64,823 shares to 75,994 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Emergi(Eem (EEM) by 131,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ms(Inda (INDA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.