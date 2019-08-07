Psagot Investment House LTD Lowered Holding in Usb (USB) as Market Valuation Rose; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Holding by $8.61 Million

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Usb (USB) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 13,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 43,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Usb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 4.53 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 41,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.23M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $227.32. About 227,962 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS C$2.70, EST. C$2.71; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 26/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS SERVE STRIKE NOTICE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 16,700 shares to 88,700 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,997 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.83B for 11.75 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle(Orcl) (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,785 shares to 194,375 shares, valued at $10.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (Acwi) (ACWI) by 64,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

