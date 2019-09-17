Psagot Investment House LTD Lowered By $1.49 Million Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake; Ies Holdings (IESC) Shorts Up By 9.56%

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 32.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 57,127 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 120,773 shares with $3.20M value, down from 177,900 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $14.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 4.53 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts

Ies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) had an increase of 9.56% in short interest. IESC’s SI was 176,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.56% from 161,100 shares previously. With 26,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Ies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)’s short sellers to cover IESC’s short positions. The SI to Ies Holdings Inc’s float is 0.88%. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 9,320 shares traded. IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) has risen 3.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IESC News: 05/04/2018 REG-VINCI : VINCI ENERGIES ACQUIRES WAH LOON ENGINEERING, A SINGAPORE LEADING COMPANY PROVIDING INTEGRATED ELECTRICAL AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERING SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – IES Holdings 2Q Rev $206M; 04/05/2018 – IES HOLDINGS INC – BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $343 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Integrated Electrical Short-Interest Ratio Up 202% to 24 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ IES Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IESC); 04/05/2018 – IES Holdings 2Q EPS 11c; 04/05/2018 – IES Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 16c; 06/04/2018 – IES HOLDINGS INC – UNIT HAS ACQUIRED AZIMUTH COMMUNICATIONS; 06/04/2018 – IES Holdings Acquires Azimuth Communications

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $48,096 worth of stock was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865. $668,250 worth of stock was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased Ishares S(Indy) (INDY) stake by 250,848 shares to 404,277 valued at $15.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares E(Lrgf) stake by 22,300 shares and now owns 64,850 shares. Vangrd Emrg(Vwo (VWO) was raised too.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.65 million for 18.78 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Conagra Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Conagra Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CAG) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Conagra Brands leans on innovation with new products – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Conagra Brands Rolls Out Next Wave Of On-Trend Food Innovation – GuruFocus.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Regions Financial, PayPal and Conagra Brands – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,920 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 109,892 are owned by Amp Capital. Westfield Capital LP reported 0.42% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Moreover, Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Com has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 166 shares. Fcg Advsrs Lc owns 9,313 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 8,135 shares. Cwm Lc owns 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 551 shares. 436,984 were reported by Us National Bank De. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd accumulated 19,563 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 11,940 shares stake. Adage Partners Ltd reported 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cypress Cap has invested 0.24% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cibc World Mkts Inc has 22,790 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 11.52% above currents $30.04 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Bank of America maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Friday, March 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $30 target.