Psagot Investment House LTD Lowered By $1.02 Million Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Position; CIMC ENRIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CIMEF) Sellers Increased By 12.5% Their Shorts

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 79.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Psagot Investment House Ltd analyzed 6,875 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)'s stock rose 2.47%. The Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 1,730 shares with $259,000 value, down from 8,605 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $146.75. About 995,702 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

CIMC ENRIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CIMEF) had an increase of 12.5% in short interest. CIMEF’s SI was 4,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.5% from 4,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.79 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, makes, engineers, sells, and maintains transportation, storage, and processing equipment used in the energy, chemicals, and liquid food industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The Company’s Energy Equipment segment offers equipment for the storage, transportation, processing, and distribution of natural gas, such as compressed natural gas trailers, seamless pressure cylinders, liquefied natural gas trailers and storage tanks, liquefied petroleum gas tanks and trailers, natural gas refuelling station systems, and natural gas compressors under the Enric, Sanctum, Hongtu, Nantong CIMC, YPDI, and Hashenleng brands. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the natural gas industry.

Among 3 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -1.70% below currents $146.75 stock price. Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, August 15. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TRV in report on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Travelers Receives Approval to Transfer European Business to Dublin – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Travelers Introduces Catastrophe Map Viewer to Expedite Claim Process After Disasters – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Travelers Uses 3-D Technology from HOVER to Help Make Property Damage Inspections Quicker and Safer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.48 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.